Spider-Man's Infinity War suit coming to new PlayStation game

PlayStation is taking full advantage of the fact that Avengers: Infinity War is hitting theaters this weekend.

So, you’ve probably heard that the new video game, Marvel’s Spider-Man, is bringing with it a bunch of new suits for your virtual wall-crawler to play with, right? (If you haven’t, watch this teaser.) Well, one of these costumes is the one worn by Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Infinity War.

It’s the Iron Spider-Man suit!

Pre-ordering Marvel’s Spider-Man will give gamers instant access to Spidey’s new duds. In the film, the suit was designed by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) as a present for inducting Peter into the Avengers. The teen tech wiz turned down the offer in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but, as spotted in the trailers, he gets it in Infinity War.

Marvel’s Spider-Man, however, is a story about a completely different Peter Parker. He’s a little bit older, a little bit more used to saving his neighborhood from bad guys. Yet, he still grapples with maintaining a personal life outside of his heroics.

The game will drop exclusively on the PlayStation 4 system on Sep. 7. Watch the suit in action above.