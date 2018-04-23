Androids revolt in neo-noir thriller Detroit: Become Human: EW review

Detroit: Become Human

We gave it a B+

Sony’s upcoming neo-noir thriller Detroit: Become Human is much more than a video game — it’s a cautionary tale.

The highly anticipated entry, which will be released May 25 on PlayStation 4, is set in the not-too-distant future in which humanoid androids are basically used as slaves. Think Humans meets Westworld.

For some citizens, they’re a blessing, but for others, not so much. The androids have taken their jobs, or emotionally replaced them within their family dynamic. Most view the robots as second class citizens. The bots, who have LED lights denoting their status embedded in their temple, arm and chest, are forced to ride in a special compartment on the bus. Sound all too familiar? That’s because the game deftly interweaves a prescient social commentary, touching on topics like racism and domestic abuse, while leaving the player to decide how to move forward.

In the vein of the Telltale format, Become Human is a choice-based game that adapts and changes as the player makes decisions, so no two gamers will go through Human the same way. In fact, its wide variety of tasks leads to a near-immeasurable variety of endings. Those tasks could be as small as taking out the trash to as monumental as deciding whether or not to grab a gun and protect someone near and dear to you. Only after you’ve finished a level will you see the path not taken, which is as informative as it is frustrating — sometimes you’ve clearly missed an entire storyline you may have no clue how to trigger. (See below)

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

The storyline interchanges between three leading characters, including investigative android Connor (Bryant Dechart), who is tasked with hunting down deviant androids. Among them, Markus (Jesse Williams) and Kara (Valorie Curry), who are part of the impending robot revolution. Each character is vastly and thematically different, like using Connor’s Batman detective mode-esque skills. And since the gameplay is told entirely through the androids, gamers will evolve with the characters as they start to feel conscious and self-aware to, eventually, free.

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Alas, among the few faults within Human is the irony that, in a game full of choices, you’re not actually allowed to choose when you play each character — at least, not within the first two-hour demo EW tested. But that’s counterbalanced with a repayable and compelling storyline that forces the gamer to face an ugly future that feels all too present. And for that, Become Human gets a B+.

Detroit: Become Human will be released May 25 on PlayStation 4.