Drax hilariously takes center stage in new MARVEL Strike Force trailer

Marvel’s mightiest heroes will soon be at your fingertips.

On Wednesday, FoxNext Games launches MARVEL Strike Force, a free-to-play squad-based RPG set within the Marvel Universe — and EW has an exclusive first look at a new trailer for the game.

In Strike Force, players join forces with S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury to assemble a team of Marvel supers to dominate their enemies in strategic combat. The game, which includes a wholly original story line that allows players to mix and match heroes and villains in unique alliances, boasts a roster of more than 70 fan-favorite characters, including Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Gamora, Doctor Strange, and many more.

Marvel/FoxNext

And thanks to ongoing negotiations with Disney, Fox, and Marvel, Wolverine will be available in the game at launch. Check him out above, and then watch the trailer, which features another playable character, Drax, making quite a hilarious debut, with Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista lending his voice for the video.

MARVEL Strike Force is now available for free download in the Apple App Store and Google Play.