LEGO The Incredibles to bring Pixar's Parr family to your console

Bob Parr and his Incredible family are back in full force — not just on the big screen, but on your gaming console.

Ahead of The Incredibles 2 debut in theaters on June 15, Warner Bros. Interactive and Disney have announced LEGO The Incredibles, a new LEGO-based game that sends Pixar’s super-heroic characters to a mini-brick world based on the two animated films.

Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Violet, Dash, Jack-Jack, Frozone, and even Edna Mode are featured, as players will be able to take control of their favorite characters. LEGO The Incredibles will explore various story levels and an open-world hub, including Municiberg and Nomanisan Island, while our heroes tackle supervillains and the woes of family life.

The game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and PC on June 15.

“The Incredibles franchise, full of super-powered characters, adventures and teamwork, combined with all of the humor, puzzle-solving elements and unexpected surprises of LEGO games makes for the perfect combination for players,” Tom Stone, managing director of TT Games Publishing, said in a statement. “With LEGO The Incredibles, fans can experience the non-stop action from both movies while fighting crime together as a super hero family.”

In theaters, Pixar fans will pick back up with the Parr family right where we left them at the end of 2004’s Incredibles. The Incredibles 2 will see Helen Parr (again voiced by Holly Hunter) at the forefront of the story, while Bob (Craig T. Nelson) stays at home and deals with Jack-Jack’s evolving powers.

New characters will be voiced by Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, and Isabella Rossellini.

Dark Horse, meanwhile, is planning to release a series of tie-in comics to expand this world even further.

Watch the trailer for the game above.