Lara Croft‘s next big adventure is finally seeing the light of day.

Crystal Dynamics unveiled Thursday the first teaser trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the long-awaited second sequel to the developer’s 2013 franchise reboot.

Set after the events of 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow sees Croft up to her usual tricks as she scales impossibly precarious ledges, bounds through thick jungle foliage without skipping a beat, evades masked men wielding menacing firearms, and traverses a foreboding set of ancient ruins above (and below) ground.

The clip begins and ends with striking images of a solar eclipse, so it’s likely a celestial element will factor into the game’s narrative as well. According to Shadow‘s official website, an April 27 reveal event will offer further details, though a tweet from the game’s account suggests the project allows players to “experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider.”

“She has a realization that she’s the one who has to be the hero, she’s the one who has to save herself, no one else is going to do it for her,” writer Rhianna Pratchett, who exited the series after scripting 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot and the 2015 continuation, previously told EW of relaunching the 22-year-old franchise with a fresh take on Croft at the center. “We wanted to explore that kind of growing with the character. The classic games are great; she’s self-assured, quippy, confident, and she’s got everything she needs to solve whatever problems were thrown at her — but we wanted to explore the vulnerability and fear behind the great bravery … on the road toward becoming a tomb raider.”

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC Sept. 14. Watch the teaser above, and check out Croft’s latest big screen spectacle, Tomb Raider, in theaters this Friday.