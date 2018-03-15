Drake broke a viewing record when he played Fortnite on Twitch

Drake is, like, a legitimate gamer. The “Hotline Bling” rapper let his fanbase know via Twitter that he’d be playing the game Fortnite: Battle Royale with Ninja, a popular streamer on the Twitch platform, and the pair ended up breaking a viewing record in the process.

According to Polygon, which had been monitoring the progress on Wednesday night, Drake and Ninja garnered close to 600,000 concurrent views when people tuned in to see if the rapper could light it up. The previous Twitch record for non-tournament rounds was Dr. Disrespect’s 388,000, while Eleague Major: Boston 2018 still holds the all-time Twitch record with 1.1 million views.

Still, Drizzy’s got some solid gaming cred.

Fellow rapper Travis Scott and NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster also joined in the Fortnite squad later on, which probably helped garner more eyes.

Over the course of the skirmish, Drake snacked on pizza while using the John Wick-inspired character skin. Also, for anyone eagerly wanting to solve the mystery of his pizza preferences, it turns out the confirmed vegetarian enjoys pineapple on his slices. Repeat: Drake likes pineapple pizza.

Watch the Twitch stream above.