Nintendo unveils Labo 'build-and-play' kits for Switch

Derek Lawrence
January 17, 2018 AT 07:30 PM EST

GoldenEye 007 seems so long ago.

A year after the release of the Nintendo Switch, the videogame company is introducing a new line of interactive “build-and-play experiences” to pair with the console. The Nintendo Labo kits allows players to “make,” “play,” and “discover” by using specially designed sheets of cardboard to create Toy-Cons, which range from a functioning piano to a wearable robot suit.

Set for release April 20, the Labo will be available in two different kits: The $69.99 Variety Kit includes the materials to build a fishing rod, house, motorbike, RC car, and piano, while the Robot Kit retails for $79.99 and allows users to create the previously mentioned robot suit.

Check out the video above for more.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now