Nintendo unveils Labo 'build-and-play' kits for Switch

A year after the release of the Nintendo Switch, the videogame company is introducing a new line of interactive “build-and-play experiences” to pair with the console. The Nintendo Labo kits allows players to “make,” “play,” and “discover” by using specially designed sheets of cardboard to create Toy-Cons, which range from a functioning piano to a wearable robot suit.

Set for release April 20, the Labo will be available in two different kits: The $69.99 Variety Kit includes the materials to build a fishing rod, house, motorbike, RC car, and piano, while the Robot Kit retails for $79.99 and allows users to create the previously mentioned robot suit.

