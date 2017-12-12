New Harry Potter game will allow fans to finally attend Hogwarts

Every Harry Potter fan knows the feeling of anxiously waiting for that acceptance letter, delivered via owl, to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Now, 20 years after the first book was published, a whole generation of witches and wizards will be able to attend the school thanks to the new mobile game, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

The game, coming next year, will allow players to explore J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world by creating their own character and taking magical classes from the Harry Potter series like Defense Against the Dark Arts, Dueling Club, and, of course, Potions.

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a mobile gaming experience inspired by J.K. Rowling’s spell-binding lore, and it will be an exciting way for fans to experience the Wizarding World,” said Davis Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, in a statement.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is being developed by Jam City, a Los Angeles-based mobile games studio, in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and will launch under the brand’s new game label, Portkey Games, dedicated to creating games inspired by Rowling’s Harry Potter book series.

According to the co-founder and CEO of Jam City, Chris DeWolfe, the game is a salute to one of the “most iconic brands in history.” “As Harry Potter fanatics ourselves, we have great respect for the millions of people throughout the world who have followed the Harry Potter stories for more than 20 years,” said DeWolfe. “This game is a labor of love for our developers and artists, who are dedicated to creating the most magical entertainment and game play experience for everyone who adores J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.”

Once released, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will be available for download via the App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon App Store.