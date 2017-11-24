20 crazy deals on video games this Black Friday from Amazon

Black Friday is crazy and horrendous, right? You’re waiting in lines at stores that open at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day just to save big bucks when you’re still hungover from all that turkey and family bonding.
Amazon has you covered though for when you just cannot seem to get up out of bed and do more than place your laptop on your stuffed stomach. From best-sellers like Call of Duty: WWII to games that go along with The Lego Ninjago Movie, Amazon is scoring major points with some of the best Black Friday deals on video games — but you’ll need to act fast because most of these go back to normal come 2:59 a.m. ET on Saturday.
Behold, all the discounts for your thumb-twiddling children this holiday season — or for yourself because you worked HARD this year, dammit!
PlayStation 4
- Destiny 2 – PlayStation 4 Standard Edition – $34.99 (42% off)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War – PlayStation 4 – $29.99 (34% off)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War Gold Edition – PlayStation 4 – $59.99 (26% off)
- Call of Duty: WWII – PlayStation 4 Standard Edition – $49.99 (17% off)
- Injustice 2 – PlayStation 4 Standard Edition – $19.99 (50% off)
- The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame – PlayStation 4 – $19.99 (66% off)
- Persona 5 – Standard Edition – PlayStation 4 – $29.99 (48% off)
- Sonic Forces Standard Edition – Playstation 4 – $29.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Forces Bonus Edition – Playstation 4 – $29.99 (25% off)
Nintendo Switch
- LEGO Worlds – Nintendo Switch – $19.99 (41% discount)
- The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame – Nintendo Switch – $19.99 (57% discount)
- Sonic Forces Bonus Edition – Nintendo Switch – $29.99 (25% discount)
- Sonic Forces Standard Edition – Nintendo Switch – $29.99 (25% discount)
Xbox One
- Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War Gold Edition – Xbox One – $59.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2 – Xbox One Standard Edition – $34.99 (27% off)
- Injustice 2 – Xbox One Standard Edition – $19.99 (60% off)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War – Xbox One – $29.99 (37% off)
- Sonic Forces Standard Edition – Xbox One – $29.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Forces Bonus Edition – Xbox One – $29.99 (25% off)
- The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame – Xbox One – $19.99 (64% off)
Oh, and these are just the deals for Black Friday… Cyber Monday is still right around the corner.
Comments