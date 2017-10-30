Sony kicked off Paris Games Week with a slew of new game announcements, a surprisingly large number of PlayStation VR titles, and new trailers for some of the most hotly anticipated games of 2018 (Spider-Man and God of War) and some that are likely way farther off (we mean you, The Last of Us Part II).

Check out 10 of the biggest trailers from the big show.

The Last of Us Part II

The first game’s protagonists Joel and Ellie are nowhere to be seen in this new cinematic trailer, but The Last of Us’ trademark brutality is back with a bloody vengeance.

Spider-Man

Insomniac’s take on the webslinger looks like it will focus a lot on Peter Parker, and note the Miles Morales (no relation) appearance. Will more than one Spider-Man appear in the game?

God of War

Ah, don’t you remember when your dad took you out hunting for Norse gods?

Ghost of Tsushima

An open-world action game set in feudal Japan from the creators of Infamous? Sign us up.

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Is it November 17 yet?

Blood and Truth

This PSVR title looks like an expanded version of The London Heist demo that was included on PlayStation VR Worlds at launch.

Far Cry 5

Ubisoft showed off the madcap co-op action for the first time, and it looks absolutely insane.

Monster Hunter World

Capcom’s popular series is coming to PS4 and is bringing Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy along as a playable character.

Concrete Genie

This coming-of-age story about the power of art to help us escape reality looks like it could be the art that helps us escape reality.

Shadow of the Colossus

Yes, we already got a remaster of Shadow of the Colossus on PS3, but when the remake looks this good, we’re willing to play it over again.

Paris Games Week runs through Nov. 5 in France.