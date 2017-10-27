Hellboy crashes DC fighting game Injustice 2 in new gameplay trailer

Hellboy is officially making a comeback. Stranger Things’ David Harbour will don the sawed-off horns for a forthcoming film reboot, but first, Dark Horse Comics’ big red half-demon is crashing the DC universe in NetherRealm Studios’ hit superhero fighting game Injustice 2. EW has your exclusive first look at the “Introducing Hellboy Trailer,” which you can watch above. He’ll be available as a downloadable character starting Nov. 14.

In the video, you can see Hellboy battle DC characters Atrocitus, Cyborg, and Scarecrow, using his trademark revolver and comically oversized Right Hand of Doom to pummel them into submission. We also get the first look at Hellboy’s bombastic super move, where he takes Atrocitus to hell and back.

Hellboy is the third and final character in the Fighter Pack 2 DLC, joining Aquaman nemesis Black Manta and Mortal Kombat mainstay Raiden. Players who have purchased the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition, Injustice 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack, or Fighter Pack 2 can download Hellboy on Nov. 14. He’ll be available to all players and for purchase separately on Nov. 21 for $5.99.

Injustice 2 is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will soon come to PC.