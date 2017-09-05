Princess Peach is going to have to find a new plumber to call the next time her toilet gets clogged.
Nintendo’s official Japanese site has quietly changed the biography of the world’s most famous plumber. Translated by Kotaku, the biography now defines the character as: “All around sporty, whether it’s tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing, [Mario] does everything cool. As a matter of fact, he also seems to have worked as a plumber a long time ago…”
In 2010, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto talked to USA Today about the character’s beginnings of the character’s profession: “With Donkey Kong, we have this gorilla who grabs this gal and runs away with her and you have to go chase the gorilla down to save the lady. And the game’s stage was a construction site, so we made him into basically a carpenter. …. With (1983’s) Mario Bros., we brought in Luigi and a lot of the game was played underground so we made him to fit that setting and, we decided he could be a plumber.”
We don’t know if after 34 years Mario quit, was fired, retired, or decided to put all his energy into avoiding banana peels on the racetrack. What we do know is that this news left many fans scratching their heads:
No word yet on if Luigi has decided to carry on the family business.