Princess Peach is going to have to find a new plumber to call the next time her toilet gets clogged.

Nintendo’s official Japanese site has quietly changed the biography of the world’s most famous plumber. Translated by Kotaku, the biography now defines the character as: “All around sporty, whether it’s tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing, [Mario] does everything cool. As a matter of fact, he also seems to have worked as a plumber a long time ago…”

In 2010, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto talked to USA Today about the character’s beginnings of the character’s profession: “With Donkey Kong, we have this gorilla who grabs this gal and runs away with her and you have to go chase the gorilla down to save the lady. And the game’s stage was a construction site, so we made him into basically a carpenter. …. With (1983’s) Mario Bros., we brought in Luigi and a lot of the game was played underground so we made him to fit that setting and, we decided he could be a plumber.”

We don’t know if after 34 years Mario quit, was fired, retired, or decided to put all his energy into avoiding banana peels on the racetrack. What we do know is that this news left many fans scratching their heads:

Damn if Mario ant a plumber from Brooklyn then what is he then? pic.twitter.com/8751zOHaww — Criss (@Th3_Spanish) September 5, 2017

Mario isn't a plumber anymore and I don't know that anything makes sense to me at this stage of my life 😰 — Stephen Weissenberg (@Sbdubber) September 5, 2017

Mario isn't a plumber anymore, the sun isn't a star, I'm not a giant idiot, etc. — Alex Bifronte (@alexbifronte) September 5, 2017

As if everything in the entire world wasn't bad enough. Super Mario isn't even a plumber anymore. — Lee Pickstock (@Lee_Pickstock) September 5, 2017

so apparently Mario isn't a plumber anymore (?) my whole life is a lie pic.twitter.com/fTDiQccPF9 — sie̶rra (@spookyspacekid) September 5, 2017

First brexit and now Mario isn't plumber any more. #WTF — Doothcrow© YouTube (@doothcrow) September 5, 2017

Mario's not a plumber anymore.

What'll be next? Peach and Bowser aren't royalty anymore? Bowser Jr is adopted? Waluigi gets a game?(please) pic.twitter.com/2npDgxvq7x — Juan (@ClassyJavelin) September 5, 2017

Mario is not a plumber anymore? Wtf? What about all the heavily-plumbing-based gameplay? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 5, 2017

No word yet on if Luigi has decided to carry on the family business.