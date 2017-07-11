Cards Against Humanity announces parody 'For Her' edition

In an announcement that’s sure to launch thousands of angry, misguided tweets, Cards Against Humanity has announced a new edition of the game: Cards Against Humanity for Her. “Designed for women,” the new edition is $5 more expensive, hot pink, and contains the exact same cards as the original version.

“We decided that hey, it’s 2017, it’s time for women to have a spot at the table, and nevertheless, she persisted,” says the game’s community director Jenn Bane.

Of course, the good people at CAH aren’t that tone deaf, and the new version is a joke. Well, sort of. The game is available for purchase for the price-hiked $30, plus two expansion packs: the Weed Pack and the Period Pack. In reality, the company is taking aim at the “pink tax,” or the adding of cost to products that slap on a “for women” label but don’t actually change the product.

Because of this, all the profits from the new edition will be donated to Emily’s List, a PAC that helps pro-choice Democratic women get elected to office, the company tweeted on Tuesday. Bane told Business Insider that the choice to fundraise for Emily’s List was inspired by the current political climate, with an administration and congressional majority that threatens women’s healthcare, has been decidedly anti-choice, and anti-equal pay.

The press release for the new game features satirical quotes from Cards Against Humanity staffers such as writer Lisa Beasley. “Cards Against Humanity for Her makes me feel like my type of beautiful,” she says facetiously. “I can’t wait to share this game with my girls. As a black woman who makes 63 cents on the dollar, I would dip into my savings to get this game.”

Another staffer, Trin Garritano, jokes, “I’m so excited for this fresh version of Cards Against Humanity. I’m a 32-year-old woman, so I understand what it’s like to feel stale.”

You can buy the new “For Her” edition and expansion packs at CardsAgainstHumanity.com.