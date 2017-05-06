Deflating Pikachu tackled off stage during dance number gone wrong

Blame Team Rocket for this one.

The dance of 15 Pikachu mascots at the Pokémon World Festival in Songdo, South Korea on Friday — which seems like a typical occurrence given the setting — went off without a hitch until the lead dancer was bum rushed and hurried off stage by a group of frantic men in black as the costume began deflating.

The number began first with Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” and things started going wrong for the lead Pikachu when Nikki Blonsky began singing “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from the 2007 movie version of Hairspray. A guy in a white T-shirt was first on the scene when the get-up began closing in on the dancer — you could say he caught a Pikachu? — followed by a suited man trying to grab him.

We have so many questions: Were these folks stage handlers? Were they reacting to the deflating dancer? Were they worried the first guy who ran out to tackle Pikachu was a crazed Pokémon fan? Who are inside the costumes? Is one of them Dwayne Johnson?

Whatever the answers, we can log this video in the archives of viral fame. Watch the full mishap play out above.