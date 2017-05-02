8 games to get your hands on this May

The Electronic Entertainment Expo is just a month away, where we’ll see all the shiny new games we’ll be playing in the coming years. But in the meantime, there are some notable games hitting store shelves in May. From Bethesda’s ambitious reboot of Prey to a big single-player PSVR title to the rebirth of a DC fighting game, here are some of the titles that will be keeping you busy until the summer.

Prey (multiplatform; May 5)

From the makers of Dishonored comes a new sci-fi adventure, in which you play a scientist stranded on a mostly abandoned interstellar research facility — not entirely abandoned, because naturally, hostile aliens have boarded and are intent on hunting down any remaining crew members. Fortunately, you can gain alien abilities and leverage their own powers against them as you fight to save humanity from extinction.

Minecraft: Switch Edition (Switch; May 11)

Mojang’s ubiquitous world-crafting adventure realized there’s a console it’s not out on yet, so it’s coming to Switch with a host of Nintendo-themed extras. Explore Mario-inspired worlds in 40 Mario-themed skins with music from Super Mario 64. Mario plus Minecraft sounds like a match made in Mushroom Kingdom heaven.

Farpoint (PSVR; May 16)

After a slow couple months, PlayStation VR is getting a meaty single-player space adventure and a new peripheral you can shoot alien bugs with. The slick Aim Controller (which you can purchase bundled with the game) includes two analog sticks, letting you control character movement directly from your futuristic plastic gun.

Injustice 2 (multiplatform; May 16)

Justice League won’t be hitting theaters until November, but you can get your fix of superhero smackdowns with NetherRealm Studios’ followup to the hit DC fighting game. Injustice 2 features a huge roster of DC’s greatest superheroes and super villains and a new Gear System that lets you customize your avatar’s look and feel to create your own unique spin on the iconic characters.

Friday The 13th: The Game (multiplatform; May 26)

Take a trip back to Camp Crystal Lake in this adaptation of the classic slasher series. Step into the boots of Jason Voorhees for the first time ever for a bloody game of hide-and-seek with some unfortunate camp counselors. Although the game will launch as multiplayer only (Jason vs. six counselors), the developer plans on adding a single-player mode later this summer.

Rime (multiplatform; May 26)

Rime turned heads with a tantalizing trailer way back in 2013, but Tequila Works’ adventure game will finally arrive at the end of the month. It seemingly draws inspiration from classic adventures like Ico and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, as you play a young boy who wakes up shipwrecked on a mysterious island and must solve puzzles to unravel its many secrets.

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Switch; May 26)

The classic arcade quarter-muncher is hitting Nintendo Switch with the first new characters in nearly 20 years. You can choose between the pixel art of the ’90s original or the redrawn HD graphics as you battle a friend in local multiplayer or fight World Warriors the world over in ranked or casual online matches.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR, Rift, Vive; May 30)

Virtual reality: the final frontier. Boldly go where no one has gone before in this co-op adventure that casts you and up to three friends as Federation officers in charge of your very own starship. You’ll have to work together to explore an uncharted sector of space in search of a new home for the Vulcans while dealing with the less-than-friendly Klingons.