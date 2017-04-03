9 games to get your hands on this April

With heavy hitters Resident Evil 7, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild already out this year, big video game releases are slowing down a bit. April brings lots of remasters of classic games like Parappa the Rapper and Mario Kart 8, but also offers a sprawling, 100-hour J-RPG in Persona 5, a ’90s platformer throwback with Yooka-Laylee, and the first episode in Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy adventure game. Here are some of the month’s most notable releases.

Persona 5 (PS4, PS3; April 4)

Atlus’ popular Japanese role-playing game series gets an expansive sequel, in which you step into the shoes of a student who navigates the halls of a Tokyo high school by day and dons a mask at night to enter the world within people’s hearts and fight to reform their corrupted desires. Talk about an extracurricular activity.

Lego City Undercover (multiplatform; April 4)

This charming 2013 Wii U exclusive finally makes its way to other consoles. Play as undercover cop Chase McCain in this kid-friendly riff on Grand Theft Auto that has you exploring a brickified open world in hot pursuit of criminal mastermind Rex Fury.

Parappa The Rapper Remastered (PS4; April 4)

It’s been more than 20 years since Parappa the dog rapped his way into our hearts with the PSOne game that popularized the rhythm-action genre in America. This remaster features enhanced visuals and audio as well as 4K support for the PS4 Pro. Get ready to be rappin’ cool once again.

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (multiplatform; April 7)

People Can Fly’s underrated 2011 shooter is getting a second chance on the new console generation, in which players can discover the ridiculously over-the- top “Skillshot” system, which rewards you for finding clever and sadistic ways to take down enemies. In addition to the updated graphics, the game will also feature all of the add-on content and a new mode, and those who preorder will be able to play through the entire game as ’90s gaming icon Duke Nukem.

Yooka-Laylee (multiplatform; April 11)

The spiritual successor to Nintendo 64 classic Banjo-Kazooie, Yooka-Laylee was created by former Rare developers after becoming one of Kickstarter’s greatest success stories. You control chameleon Yooka, and Laylee, the bat who sits on his head, as you hop and bop through candy-colored worlds, gathering (hundreds of) shiny collectibles to expand stages in this nostalgic 3D romp.

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Episode 1 – “Tangled Up in Blue” (multiplatform; April 18)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is getting the Telltale treatment in a five-part episodic adventure featuring the voices of Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights) as Star Lord and gaming voice acting VIP Nolan North (Uncharted) as Rocket Raccoon. Expect lots of fun dialogue, agonizing moral choices, and a cliffhanger ending to make the wait for episode 2 as painful as possible.

Outlast 2 (multiplatform; April 25)

The followup to 2013’s terrifying first-person horror game trades in a derelict psychiatric hospital for the isolated Arizona desert. You play as journalist Blake Langermann, who along with wife Lynn, are investigating the murder of a young pregnant woman. Armed only with your camcorder and unable to defend yourself, you’ll have to run and hide as you unravel the mystery of what happened to Jane Doe.

What Remains of Edith Finch (PC, PS4; April 25)

“If you know anything about the Finch family, you know the stories have at least one thing in common: Someone always dies at the end,” the title character explains ominously in the teaser trailer for the game. You’ll play as different members of the cursed Finch family in stories that span from the early 1900s to today but always end in death. Developer Giant Sparrow (makers of the creative The Unfinished Swan) should probably issue a spoiler warning…

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch; April 28)

First released on Wii U in 2014, Mario Kart 8 is jumping tracks to Nintendo Switch with all of the game’s DLC, new courses, new characters (for a total of 42), new vehicles, and a revamped Battle mode. Up to four players can play splitscreen on the TV, or you can undock the Switch and play two players, and up to 12 players can play online or in LAN multiplayer mode. Basically, any way you configure the Switch, you can always be racing.