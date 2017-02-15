Pokémon Go: Generation 2 Pokémon, Kanto evolution items available this week

It’s time to catch ’em all — again.

Pokémon Go creators Niantic, Inc. and the Pokémon Company International announced Wednesday the Johto region will finally invade the augmented reality world of the hit mobile game.

Among the 80 new additions to the Pokédex are the starters from the Pokémon Gold and Silver titles, Chikorita, Totodile, and Cyndaquil. Additionally, several Kanto Pokémon will receive evolutions, including Eevee’s two new Eevelutions, Espeon and Umbreon, and Oddish’s split evolution for Bellossom.

“Today is a momentous occasion for our team here at Niantic, which has been hard at work to deliver these additional Pokémon and build upon the encounter and capture mechanics for our passionate global community of Trainers playing Pokémon Go,” Niantic, Inc. founder and chief executive officer John Henke said in a statement. “Pokémon Go is a live experience which we’ll be continuing to support and evolve in new and interesting ways for years to come with new gameplay features, in-game and live events, more Pokémon to discover, and much more.”

Trainers will also find new mechanics thrown into the mix, including evolution items, such as a Metal Coat for Scyther/Scizor and Onix/Steelix, two new berries, and new wardrobe items for the player’s avatar. Both berries come with a unique ability to enhance the wild encounters: The Nanab will slow a wild Pokémon’s movements to make it easier to catch, while the Pinap will double the amount of candy the trainer receives on the next catch.

The new features and creatures are set to appear in-game later this week.