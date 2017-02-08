Pokémon Go spreads love and candy in Valentine's event

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day for Pokémon Go trainers — in the form of extra candy, rare spawns, and of course, babies.

In the company’s first in-game event of 2017, Niantic announced Wednesday that players of the hit mobile game will find extra goodies in the virtual world for a week. Embracing the pink and red theme of the joyful holiday, the adorable and appropriately colored rare Pokémon will spawn more frequently, including Chansey, Clefable, Porygon, and more.

When it comes to eggs, trainers will find their hatchings spawning more of the generation 2 Pokémon Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Smoochum. Additionally, Candy will flow from every portion of the game, with double the amount found from catching, hatching, transferring, or walking your Buddy.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Valentine’s Day without the chance to catch Pokémon with that special someone, and Niantic added Lure Modules that will last six hours, instead of the typical 30-minute cap.

The in-game Valentine’s Day event starts Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 2:00 p.m. ET and will last through Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET.