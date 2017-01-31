Game lets players adjust Conan's penis size -- NSFW

This is a first.

An upcoming RPG-style video game titled Conan Exiles allows players the luxury of making their warrior avatar an even bigger barbarian.

As spotted by PC Gamer, the open world survival game has an adjustment slider for Conan’s, uh, dagger.

Letting players customize their avatars in a character-creation menu is pretty routine in gaming. But this is apparently the first time any major title has made the size of character sex organs adjustable. If a player selects a female character to play instead, they can adjust the size of her breasts. Gamers can also choose how much nudity is shown overall.

What follows is NSFW so if you have aversion to animated Conan the Barbarian dongs, you might want to stop reading now (we’re betting none of you will).

First up is the slider. Holy Crom! This could indeed help Conan on his quest to “hear the lamentation of the women.” See the gif below:

NSFW but Conan Exiles has an endowment slider. Big dong, little dong, big dong, little dong pic.twitter.com/MNgGsmlv32 — Chris Livingston (@screencuisine) January 30, 2017

The game-play action then features shots like this, with Conan going balls-out in his quest to … whatever it is that Conan is trying to do. Who cares. He’s jarringly naked:

NSFW, more cock & balls from Conan Exile. I hope this is earning me XP pic.twitter.com/159udrkgIp — Chris Livingston (@screencuisine) January 30, 2017

Conan Exiles is in early access (which means you can buy it now, but it’s still considered unfinished, though it sure looks pretty complete to us).