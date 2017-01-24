Resident Evil 7 biohazard: EW review

Since first scaring gamers in 1996, Resident Evil has spawned over a dozen best-selling games and a blockbuster film franchise (the sixth and reportedly last, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, hits theaters Jan. 27). But 2012’s overstuffed Resident Evil 6, the last main entry in the series, disappointed both critically and commercially, veering so far away from the survival horror genre it helped pioneer that it felt like just a generic action game — and not a very good one at that.

So fans were understandably nervous when Capcom unveiled Resident Evil 7 biohazard at Sony’s E3 2016 presentation. For the first time, the series would switch to a first-person perspective, and the game seemed to eschew any connection to the popular characters and labyrinthine plotlines the franchise had set up over the past few decades. But it turns out a fresh start is just what the series needed. Resident Evil 7 isn’t just infinitely better than RE6, it’s also genuinely terrifying, bloody disgusting, and the best Resident Evil game in a decade.

You play Ethan Winters, an average guy searching for his missing wife in a derelict mansion in rural Louisiana, and it’s a notable change to the formula. In previous games, you played as supercops or military soldiers who could deliver roundhouse kicks and fire rocket launchers with ease. Ethan starts the game completely powerless against seemingly invincible foes, and for a large part of the game’s first few hours, your best hope for survival is to run and hide.

And you’ll want to do just that after meeting the Baker family, a sadistic group of cannibals who are seriously lacking in Southern hospitality. Without getting too much into spoilery plot specifics, RE7 isn’t quite a zombie story, and it seems liberated by this choice. The vibe is more Leatherface took a wrong turn at The X-Files’ “Home.” The Bakers are powerful and unpredictable, and each has a star turn as a boss Ethan must overcome. Each of these sections is varied and surprising and provides a great tour through the Bakers’ wonderfully creepy (if architecturally improbable) plantation house.

The switch to a first-person perspective is the most significant — and effective — change to the series since Resident Evil 4 reinvigorated the franchise in 2005. This new viewpoint brings the horror closer than ever before and the optional PlayStation VR experience is almost unbearably scary. The entire game is playable in VR for those who really want to face their fears, and it works well, adding an increased sense of immersion and isolation. But it also can be exhausting (those who get VR motion sick should really be afraid), and with the main campaign lasting around 10-12 hours, it’s probably not something you’ll want to marathon.

The game’s first half is stronger than the second, and the new enemies it introduces once you venture beyond the plantation house are largely overshadowed by the charismatic Baker clan. As the game progresses, you gain more weapons and become increasingly powerful, so the frights begin to diminish slightly towards the end. But the game is so well paced, alternating between exploration, puzzle solving and tense combat, that it’s completely enjoyable throughout. Despite the change to a first-person perspective, this is the game that most directly evokes the classic spirit of the 1996 original. And after the bombastic RE6 almost killed the franchise, it’s really satisfying to see Resident Evil 7 bring it back from the dead. A-