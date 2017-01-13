You can now pre-order the Nintendo Switch

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com

Nintendo has said its new Switch console will be available for consumers to buy beginning March 3. But if you’re feeling super organized about getting your hands on the $299 hybrid gadget, here’s where it’s available to pre-order now.

Gamestop – with free shipping thrown in

Target – with a two-year “Video Game Hardware Protection Plan” for $39.00

Best Buy – where you can add two-year “Accidental Geek Squad Protection” for $49.99

Walmart – where you can arrange in-store pick-up on launch day

Amazon — at the time of this writing, the Switch is “c urrently unavailable” with no news about when it will be back in stock

Nintendo said on Twitter that a limited quantity of pre-orders for the Switch will begin Friday at 9 a.m. E.T., while supplies last, at the Nintendo Store in New York City.

A limited quantity of pre-orders for the #NintendoSwitch will begin on 1/13 at 9AM while supplies last at #NintendoNYC. — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) January 11, 2017

The Switch is also being taken on tour. You can demo the Switch at: