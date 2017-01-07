Injustice 2 invades earth realm with official release date

The Gods will be among us to wage a new war.

NetherRealm Studio’s highly-anticipated Gods Among Us sequel Injustice 2 is officially marked for a May 16 release.

Both the official studio and Director Ed Boon shared the news on Twitter through ominous photos, which you can see below.

Releasing for Playstation 4 and Xbox One, the DC universe fighter has previously revealed a selection of its character roster, with the latest trailer unveiling Wonder Woman, Blue Beetle, Harley Quinn, and Deadshot as playable avatars.

Superman, Batman, Supergirl, Aquaman, Atrocitus, and Gorilla Grodd have also been previously confirmed to join the battle. The cinematic storytelling from Injustice: Gods Among Us will continue as Batman and his allies work toward rebuilding society in the midst of Superman and his regime attempting to bring it crumbling down.