Mass Effect: Andromeda gets official release date

Traveling to a new galaxy is closer than we thought.

Mass Effect: Andromeda, the upcoming spin-off title in the epic sci-fi franchise, has officially received release dates for both North America (March 21) and Europe (March 23).

Taking place in the new Andromeda galaxy, the long-awaited title is set to feature a fresh new story, dynamic characters to match the main franchise, fearsome creatures, and of course, new gameplay systems, all done on the Frostbite game engine.

Fans were treated to an early tease of the 4K visuals during the September Playstation Meeting. With a new engine at the developer’s disposal, the creative team behind the title stressed the importance on taking the time to understand the new engine for players.

“Coming back from the holiday, the feedback has been great,” said General Manager of BioWare Aaryn Flynn in a blog post. “Getting the endorsement from members of our studio, many of whom played key roles in the original trilogy, was definitely a key factor in helping us lock in the date.”

Mass Effect: Andromeda will launch for Playstation 4, Playstation 4 Pro, Xbox One, and PC.