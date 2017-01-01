Gamers found their own way to salute Carrie Fisher after her death on Tuesday.

Players of Star Wars: The Old Republic gathered their avatars at House Organa on the planet Alderaan in the online realm to pay their respects to the iconic Star Wars actress. According to YouTube user Kerry-Aiden Nobbs, who posted gameplay footage, many were seen sitting and kneeling before a virtual rendering of Princess Leia Organa, Fisher’s character from Star Wars.

Images were also posted to Reddit, showing snapshots of other gatherings.

Fisher first appeared as Princess Leia in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in 1977. After George Lucas’ original trilogy, she reprised the role — now General Organa — in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. She also finished filming scenes in Episode VIII, directed by Rian Johnson.

Fisher suffered a heart attack while on a flight on Friday, Dec. 23, and was rushed to the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital. She died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60.

Her many fans and peers in Hollywood continue to mourn her passing. Many gathered at movie theaters across the country in lightsaber vigils, and Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and more members of the Star Wars family also paid tribute.