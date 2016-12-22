Universal Studios Japan announces interactive Dragon Quest attraction

On the heels of its plans to construct the world’s first Nintendo-themed amusement park land, Universal Studios Japan announced Monday it will expand its real-life take on the world of video games early next year.

To celebrate the renowned series’ 30th anniversary, the Osaka-based theme park revealed it will collaborate with developer Square Enix to open Dragon Quest: The Real, based on the decades-old game franchise of the same name, for a limited time on March 17, 2017.

The attraction will featuring explorable locales that reproduce the world of Dragon Quest with the same “massive scale and impressive quality” as seen in the video games, according to a press release. Upon the attraction’s opening, visitors can participate in realistic battles with monsters that appear in Dragon Quest titles, which have sold more than 66 million copies worldwide to date.

Park guests will make their way through “faithfully-reproduced” labyrinths and dungeons modeled after in-game environments, holding lifelike weapons that can be used to fend off the fantastical creatures they encounter.

Dragon Quest: The Real joins the park’s growing slate of media-based attractions scheduled to debut in the near future. Universal Studios Japan will premiere a theater-style attraction titled Godzilla: The Real 4D, featuring the Toho kaiju staple, in early 2017, prior to opening Super Nintendo World in 2020.

Further details regarding Dragon Quest: The Real are set to be revealed at a later, undisclosed date.