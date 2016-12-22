As if Pokémon Go on the phone wasn’t mobile enough, Niantic is stepping up its game with the Apple Watch.

An expanded version of the hit mobile game released for the Apple Watch Thursday, allowing trainers with iPhones and the accompanying wrist device to create an experience packed with new features.

Players will receive notifications about nearby Pokémon and PokéStops on their watch, with the additional feature to spin PokéStops and collect more items with a simple swipe on the wrist. In addition, the distance a trainer travels will count toward their daily activity rings on the Apple Watch, which also translates to kilometers toward Buddy candy and egg hatching.

A new exclusive Apple Watch complication for the clock face will give players a quick glance at remaining egg hatching distance and even shows the new creatures hatching from their eggs once incubation is complete.

Niantic recently added creatures from the Johto region, including Pichu, Magby, Togepi and more. The generation 2 Pokémon can be found even more conveniently using the Apple Watch “whether you’re searching for wild Pokémon or trying to hatch the Pokémon originally discovered in the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games,” said the Go team.

Check out images from the watch game play below.