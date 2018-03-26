Celebrity Feuds: A look at Famous Hollywood Fights

While Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian seemed to be on good terms in 2015 after Swift's feud with Kardashian's husband Kanye West had died down, the two battled again in the summer of 2016. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hinted at the tension in a June interview with Esquire, addressing Swift taking issue with a lyric in West's "Famous."

“She totally approved that," Kardashian said of the line "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? Because I made that bitch famous," and Swift. "She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t. I swear, my husband gets so much s— for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved." Swift's camp denied the words.

Then, as Swift faced heat from ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris and constant rival Katy Perry, Kardashian joined in. She tweeted snake emojis in a tongue-in-cheek nod to those speaking out against Swift, and took it a step further, releasing audio of Swift's call with Kanye via Snapchat. Swift hit back in turn, sharing a screenshot of a note on her phone, which reads, "Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bitch’ in his song?’ It doesn’t exist because it never happened. You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world... While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard... Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination."