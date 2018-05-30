Insta-worthy Netflix exhibit coming to Los Angeles this June

Get your cameras ready. Netflix is bringing fans an insta-worthy exhibit that is guaranteed to blow up your Instafeed.

“Because You Watched” is a limited two-day experience taking place at Raleigh Studios Hollywood that invites fans to immerse themselves in visual installations based on some of their favorite Netflix original series, including Stranger Things, The Crown, Dear White People, GLOW, Ozark, and more.

If you’ve ever wanted to take a pit stop in the Stranger Things arcade to try to beat Mad Max’s high score or try your luck in the GLOW boxing ring, this exhibit is for you. Fans will also want to check out the exclusive Netflix merchandise available at the event to ensure that they are able to represent their binging obsessions for years to come.

Netflix

The “Because You Watched” installation will run from Friday, June 15 through Sunday, June 17. Be sure to secure your free tickets while supplies last.