Tickets on sale now for Upright Citizens Brigade's Del Close Marathon

Comedy lovers rejoice! Tickets are now on sale for the 20th Anniversary of the Upright Citizens Brigade’s Del Close Marathon (DCM).

The annual improv event will run over the course of three days, from Friday, June 29 to Sunday, July 1 in New York City, featuring round-the-clock performances across 11 stages, with over 750 shows and panels.

The DCM — which consists of 56 hours of nonstop improv at theaters across New York City — is the largest improv festival in the world.

Despite the current size of the event, DCM comes from humble beginnings. The event began with 36 shows in 30 hours at one venue as a way for UCB4 to honor the memory of their beloved teacher, Del Close. Over the years, it has slowly grown into a festival that not only celebrates the man responsible for turning improv into its own art form, but is also an inclusive celebration that embraces and brings together a wide range of voices from around the country and world.

Notable participants in this year’s DCM lineup include: Nicole Byer, who will take part in UCBT’s Women of Color, Adam Pally who will perform a completely improvised show titled Vino Diesel, Ellie Kemper, Nick Kroll, Jack McBrayer, and many more.

Fans should be sure to get tickets for the kickoff performance at Carnegie Hall with the UCB4 who will perform their signature comedic improvised long-form ASSSSCAT live at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, June 28 at 8 p.m. with special guests Rachel Dratch and Horatio Sanz.

