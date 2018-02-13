Hey, The Lonely Island fans, have you ever wanted to see your favorite Saturday Night Live band perform a concert? Well then, Clusterfest 2018 is for YOU!

Okay, that may be a little infomercial-ly but seriously, Lonely Island fans get excited because for the first time ever Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone are going do their first live performance concert at Comedy Central’s Clusterfest in June.

The three-day comedy and music festival — to be held Jun. 1 through Jun. 3 in San Francisco — will be headlined by Lonely Island, Jon Stewart, Amy Schumer, and Trevor Noah.

It will also include appearances by Tiffany Haddish, Jim Jefferies, Third Eye Blind, David Cross, Michael Che, Roy Wood Jr., Maria Bamford, Salt-N-Pepa, Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments, Action Bronson, Desus & Mero, Kyle Mooney & Nathan Fielder’s Video Treasures, This is Not Happening, Bert Kreischer, Last Podcast on the Left, John Early and Kate Berlant, Alaska Thunderf**k, Manila Luzon, Jinkx Monsoon, and many more.

In addition to comedy and musical performances, Clusterfest attendees will step into the worlds of their favorite television shows with interactive attractions from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, South Park, Double Dare, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The full lineup and more information about Clusterfest is available at clusterfest.com.