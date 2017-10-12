Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con

Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con might need a bigger room.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be making a special appearance at the 2017 L.A. Comic Con. Johnson will be at the convention on Oct. 28, the second day of the three-day event to promote his upcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which is slated for a December release date. The new take on the classic Robin Williams movie will feature a video game rather than a board game. Kevin Hart and Jack Black also star in the film.

In addition to Johnson’s special appearance, there are other big plans in store for the seventh year of the fest. This year, EW has partnered with the ‘Con and will be bringing you Women Who Kick Ass: Sci-Fi edition — featuring Battlestar Galactica’‘s Katee Sackhoff — and a tribute to ’90s favorite Quantum Leap with star Scott Bakula and creator Don Bellisario.

Tickets to L.A. Comic Con are available at stanleeslacomiccon.com. Badges include access to Nerd Fest, the Makeup National Championship, Geek Fest Awards, and more. Plus, with any ticket purchase, you’ll also get a free yearlong subscription to EW.