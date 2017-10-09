This year EW is storming into Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con in a big way. In partnership with the Con, we’ll be bringing you Women Who Kick Ass: Sci-Fi Edition — featuring Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff — and a tribute to ’90s favorite Quantum Leap with star Scott Bakula and creator Don Bellisario. The fest will also include a reunion with Melissa Joan Hart and the cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

The event, now in its seventh year, will take place at the L.A. Convention Center from Oct. 27-29. The three-day event will be filled with talent in comic book, publishing, gaming, film, broadcast, cable, and streaming entertainment. Notable stars include The Black Eyed Peas, The Original Power Rangers, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Chloe Bennet, and Rose McIver and Malcolm Gladden from iZombie.

The con will also host the Cosplay National Championship — with Queen of Cosplay Yaya Han as a judge — where participants can win $20,000. In total, the event projects to welcome more than 100,000 attendees this year.

Tickets to L.A. Comic Con are available at stanleeslacomiccon.com. Badges include access to Nerd Fest, the Makeup National Championship, Geek Fest Awards, and more. Plus, if you buy a three-day pass, you’ll also get a free yearlong subscription to EW.