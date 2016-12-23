Politics
How to Turn the Page: A Post-Election Reading List
In this divided nation, here are books that can help you understand the other side.
Joyce Carol Oates Recommends: Toni Morrison, Beloved
"Through the magic of her language, Toni Morrison evokes a world in which an enslaved black woman becomes our potent, heartrending consciousness of what 'slavery' was, and is. An unforgettable reading experience, Beloved is the most acclaimed of Morrison's many accomplished novels, rich in atmosphere, tragic and stoic, transcendentally beautiful." —JC
Jennifer Weiner Recommends: TC Boyle, The Tortilla Curtain
"I'd offer readers on the right books about the people for whom they seem to have the most disdain and distrust—immigrants, young black men, the homeless. T.C. Boyle's The Tortilla Curtain tells the story of two rich liberals (I imagine Trump voters snickering at Delaney, with his 'save the whales' bumper sticker and his love of sushi and NPR) and a Mexican man and his teenage bride who sneak across the border, looking for a better life. The tale of how the land of the free treats 'illegals' will break readers' hearts." —JW
Jennifer Weiner Recommends: Jesmyn Ward, Men We Reaped
"In her memoir Men We Reaped, Jesmyn Ward takes the 'they' — young, poor, black Southern men — and tells their stories, and their parents' stories, and the stories of the towns and parishes they came from. In her pain and sorrow — Men We Reaped is the story of five men close to Ward, including her brother Joshua, who died young — she makes these young men real, tangible, as beloved and as deserving as anyone's sons and brothers." —JW
Jennifer Weiner Recommends: Marge Piercy, The Longings of Women
"Marge Piercy's The Longings of Women describes the by-degrees slide of a middle-class mother from respectability to homelessness, showing how it might take many Americans just a few paychecks, a divorce, a job loss, or a bad break to go from respectability to invisibility, from prosperity to poverty, from being one of us to being one of them." —JW
Anne Rice Recommends: Steven Pinker, The Better Angels of Our Nature
"Steven Pinker writes beautifully and persuasively and presents us with a very optimistic picture of our times. This is quite an antidote to the pessimism we confront every day in the news." —AR
Entertainment Weekly Recommends: Ta-Nehisi Coates, Between the World and Me
"'Identity politics' may have become dirty words in 2016, but Coates' searing account of what it means to live as a young black man in America offers eloquent confirmation on every page that the personal is political — and that this slim book's National Book Award was well earned." —EW
Entertainment Weekly Recommends: Jane Mayer, Dark Money
"If Bernie Sanders' popularity highlighted one thing, it was opposition to the radical-right agenda, which is being largely funded by an infusion of 'dark money' from the Koch family and other billionaires." —EW
Bill O'Reilly Recommends: Ben Carson, Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story
"Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story. And that's because there's a battle between the culture of victimization versus the culture of achievement in America. On the left, they say blacks, other minorities, some poor whites, they can't make it because of slavery and past historical atrocities. So we have to give 'em everything and pull them through life. And the other side, the conservative traditional side, says, 'No. There's enough opportunity in America. You just have to encourage children to seize it and do the necessary things to succeed.' And that's Carson's story. He was poor, [had a] single mom — the usual story in the inner cities — but became this brilliant neurosurgeon who now is nominated to be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development." —BO
Ann Coulter Recommends: Ann Coulter, In Trump We Trust
"By coincidence, I just wrote a book expressly designed for people at the opposite end of the political spectrum, the Never Trumpers. There’s no gloating. In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! was written before the election to explain Trump's mysterious popularity. (Not mysterious to me!) Those familiar with my previous 11 books will be surprised to learn that there's not much to irritate liberals in this book. Most of it is an attack on Republicans. Everyone is casting about for some explanation of Trump’s shock victory, but neither the media nor the political parties had any idea what was happening at the time, nor have they achieved greater comprehension now that it’s over. This book cheerfully explains Trump’s appeal in real time, by someone who believed it would work. It is a balm for those being driven to insanity by the press’ continuing hysteria about Trump, an antidote to all the false histories already being written — and a glorious stroll down memory lane for his supporters." —AC
Entertainment Weekly Recommends: Arlie Russell Hochschild, Strangers in Their Own Land
"In her nuanced, deeply empathetic book about the rise of the Tea Party, Hochschild — a liberal academic from Berkeley — spent time in the conservative bayou country of Louisiana, talking to people about their lives and beliefs. Once you understand how people feel about their place in the world, it becomes much easier to see why they would support Trump." —EW
Entertainment Weekly Recommends: JD Vance, Hillibilly Elegy
"'I am a hill person... And we hill people aren't doing very well... Americans call them hillbillies, rednecks, or white trash. I call them neighbors, friends, and family,' says Vance, a former Marine and Yale Law graduate. This memoir of his dysfunctional family and impoverished Appalachian upbringing is a valuable peek into the working-class white constituency that overwhelmingly voted Republican in the election." —EW
Entertainment Weekly Recommends: Thomas Frank, What’s the Matter With Kansas?
"How did conservatives win over Kansas, a state that by most measurements ought to be solidly Democratic? Frank's book, which remains fresh and pertinent some 12 years after its original publication, argues that blue-collar workers sometimes vote against their own economic self-interests because the Republican Party has become so skilled at turning hot-button social issues like abortion and gun control into distractions." —EW
Gene Luen Yang Recommends: Jonathan Haidt, The Righteous Mind and The Happiness Hypothesis
"A few years ago I read The Righteous Mind, and it deeply affected my thinking about politics. Professor Haidt teaches social psychology at the Stern School of Business. In his book, he examines the different divides that we experience in America through the lenses of sociology and psychology. That book helped me understand myself and the people around me. It grew my capacity for compassion. I'm also a fan of his other book, The Happiness Hypothesis, which is all about the overlap between various world faith traditions and modern science." —GLY
Order The Righteous Mind here and The Happiness Hypothesis here.
Gene Luen Yang Recommends: Russell Jeung, At Home in Exile
"Recently, I wrote the introduction to At Home in Exile by Professor Russell Jeung, who teaches Asian American Studies at San Francisco State. He is both an Asian American and a Christian, so he's in that in-between space between East and West. He's of an Eastern cultural background and professes a Western faith. I like people who are 'in between.' I think we need more people who are 'in between' these days. Professor Jeung's book is a spiritual memoir, but he also talks about our country's various social and economic injustices. I found it incredibly challenging." —GLY