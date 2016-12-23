How to Turn the Page: A Post-Election Reading List

Ann Coulter Recommends: Ann Coulter, In Trump We Trust

"By coincidence, I just wrote a book expressly designed for people at the opposite end of the political spectrum, the Never Trumpers. There’s no gloating. In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! was written before the election to explain Trump's mysterious popularity. (Not mysterious to me!) Those familiar with my previous 11 books will be surprised to learn that there's not much to irritate liberals in this book. Most of it is an attack on Republicans. Everyone is casting about for some explanation of Trump’s shock victory, but neither the media nor the political parties had any idea what was happening at the time, nor have they achieved greater comprehension now that it’s over. This book cheerfully explains Trump’s appeal in real time, by someone who believed it would work. It is a balm for those being driven to insanity by the press’ continuing hysteria about Trump, an antidote to all the false histories already being written — and a glorious stroll down memory lane for his supporters." —AC

Order it here.