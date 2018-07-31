The Queer Eye Fab 5 to release a book that will be an 'extension of the show'

Queer Eye‘s Fab Five is coming to print!

The cast of the hit Netflix show, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, is set to release their lifestyle book, QUEER EYE: Love Yourself, Love Your Life, on November 13. The title will be divided into five sections based on each of the cast members’ area of expertise.

“This is a book that’s for the fans of the show,” resident culture expert Brown tells PEOPLE exclusively. “If you love Queer Eye, you’re going to love this book.”

Each section will offer pieces of advice, similar to the tips they give the heroes on the show, and will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the show and their lives pre-Queer Eye.

“We’re giving our fans the alternate content that they asked for in a really cool way where they can sit and have a nice intimate moment with it at home,” says design expert Berk.

The book will also offer “hip tips,” such as pieces to splurge on in your home or your closet and “five-minute make betters” like the ones viewers see at the end of the Queer Eye episodes. But ultimately, the cast wants the text to give fans a deeper personal connection with the Fab Five.

“I love that the audience who reads this book will get a greater insight into things that we did on the show but for me, it’s way more about them getting to know us more,” says the show’s fashion expert Tan France. “I think the reason why this show has been so successful is they’re not just connecting with the heroes, they’re connecting with us five.”

“You get to hear a little bit more about our little relationships, the way that we are in between scenes, and you’ll get to see photos of that as well,” adds Brown. “I think sometimes throughout us giving help and showing people how to live their lives in a better way, they also just kind of want to know, ‘What are the five of us like?’ and they’ll get that information.”

Although each member of the Fab Five authors their own section, they aren’t afraid to share their opinions across verticals. In Antoni Porowski‘s food section, where he outlines a few recipes, tips he gives on the show and stories about how he grew to love food, the other four group members also share their favorite recipes for food and drink.

“I think it’s important with this book that we do cover the topics that we cover on the show because it’s an extension of the show, but we’ve never shied away from discussing the things that were important to us,” France says. “We’re so much more than just what we represent in our verticals and that’s another facet of the show that our audience seems to appreciate so much.”

Similarly, in Jonathan Van Ness‘ grooming section, the Fab Five offers details about their morning routines or their own personal grooming tips.

“When we would be writing this book, we would just get together and start talking about the things that are important to us,” Brown says. “As we would do that, the advice would just spill out. So it was very organic for it to translate from what we to do on TV to a book.”

When they were initially cast on the show, none of the cast members realized how big of a hit it would be. Ultimately because the mission of acceptance comes so naturally to them, they believe that resonated with their viewers, and they hope the book will give an “extra layer” to Queer Eye that fans can enjoy between seasons.

“I didn’t think that lightning could strike twice, so the fact that it has still blows my mind,” France says. “It’s only when I’m out on the street and people get really excited that I’m like, ‘Holy crap this is having a huge impact on so many people across the world.’”

“Every time we do something, whether it be in the press or the show or this book, we push the agenda forward that we are fighting for acceptance,” he adds. “It’s no longer just ‘tolerate us.’ It’s a message that will run through every season. It’s a message that everyone of us follows in our daily lives.”