Omarosa to provide 'explosive takedown' of Trump White House in new book Unhinged

Omarosa Manigault Newman has secured a deal with Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, for Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, a tell-all memoir to be published on Aug. 14, EW has confirmed. The news was first reported by The Daily Mail.

Pitched by Simon & Schuster as a “stunning tell-all and takedown,” here’s the official synopsis for Unhinged: “Few have been a member of Donald Trump’s inner orbit longer than Omarosa Manigault Newman. Their relationship has spanned fifteen years — through four television shows, a presidential campaign, and a year by his side in the most chaotic, outrageous White House in history. But that relationship has come to a decisive and definitive end, and Omarosa is finally ready to share her side of the story in this explosive, jaw-dropping account.”

Omarosa served as Director of Communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison. Previously known for her villainous appearances on The Apprentice opposite then-host Trump, she worked in his administration through to December of last year, when it was reported that Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her, and that she was forcibly removed from the White House grounds. Omarosa has maintained that she resigned from her post.

In the time since, Omarosa has distanced herself from the Trump White House and its policies. The month after her departure, she was announced as contestant on the inaugural American edition of Celebrity Big Brother, making it to the final five. She made several incendiary comments about Trump and the White House during her time on the show; at one point, she alleged that she tried (and failed) to keep the president off social media and that she was worried about the impact his presidency could have on the country, comments which prompted an official response from the White House.

More recently, Omarosa has been ensnared in the ongoing investigation of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that she’d be interviewed by federal prosecutors.

Unhinged is not the first memoir to come from a former Trump White House staffer — Sean Spicer’s The Briefing, which was acquired by a small company and has been uniformly panned, published earlier this month — but may be the first from such an insider to speak out against the president in sharp and provocative terms. Expect Unhinged to take up some headline space over the next few weeks.