Divergent author Veronica Roth lands deal for first non-YA book

Veronica Roth has landed her next project.

EW can exclusively report that the no. 1 New York Times best-selling author, best known for writing the Divergent trilogy and Carve the Mark duology, has scored a two-book deal with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, which will include her first foray into published adult fiction. The acquisition was made at auction.

The first book Roth will write under the deal is The Chosen One, a novel which “tells the story of five friends who saved the world when they were teenagers, but now, as celebrity adults, must face even greater demons — and reconsider what it means to be a hero by destiny or by choice.” It is slated for publication in the spring of 2020.

“I’m thrilled to acquire Veronica’s first book for adults,” John Joseph Adams, who will publish Roth’s book with his imprint at HMH, said in a statement. “I love that she has created a world that bridges the gap between YA and Adult — in a way that should appeal to both her current fans and to many new readers as well.”

“I’m excited to work with HMH on this new novel, and particularly with John, who has such a deep appreciation for and breadth of knowledge about adult and children’s books alike,” added Roth. “My books for young people tackle what it’s like to take on adult burdens for the first time, but The Chosen One is about what comes after that — what a person does, and who they become, when they’ve spent their life preparing for something that’s already been accomplished. I love writing for young people and intend to keep doing it, but these are new questions for me to explore in my writing, a new avenue.”

Roth’s most recent book, The Fates Divide, launched atop the New York Times best-seller list for young adult, and is available for purchase.