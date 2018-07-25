type Book genre Children's Books, Fantasy author J.K. Rowling

There is but one holy grail for the rarified intersection of LEGO and Harry Potter fans: Hogwarts Castle. To the subsection of readers who craved the Wizarding World in buildable block form, the grand castle was the ultimate construction dream since the first wave of Harry Potter LEGO sets in 2001, inspiring four distinct models over the years, with the biggest castle clocking in at 1,290 pieces.

Until now, squibs.

LEGO

LEGO has just unveiled a new Hogwarts Castle for kids and adults to envy in equal measure this August. Coming in at an astounding 6,020 pieces, the new Hogwarts Castle is an unprecedented set in the Potter collection, which relaunched earlier this year. EW has an exclusive sneak peek at what’s inside.

LEGO’s new Hogwarts features a stunning brick, staircase, and stained-glass interior that includes the Room of Requirement, the Gryffindor common room, the Great Hall, the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom, the offices of Professors Dumbledore and Umbridge, the chess and Devil’s Snare chambers from Sorcerer’s Stone, Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom, and the Goblet of Fire. Its grounds feature Hagrid’s Hut, the Whomping Willow, the actual Chamber of Secrets, boats, creatures, and all sorts of Hagrid-groomed greenery.

Populating the halls of the castle are a series of micro and minifigures covering the Potter character gamut, from Harry, Ron, Hermione, Draco, Dumbledore, McGonagall, and Lupin to Voldemort, Umbridge, Bellatrix, Filch, Dementors — and even the four Hogwarts founders, in the (plastic) flesh.

LEGO

LEGO

LEGO

LEGO

LEGO

LEGO

If it sounds like a lot, it is. At 6,020 pieces, the new Hogwarts Castle is the biggest LEGO Harry Potter set ever made, besting the 2000+ pieces of Diagon Alley; outside of the Wizarding World, Hogwarts tops other models like the Death Star (3,803) and the Taj Mahal (5,922 pieces), although it doesn’t quite beat LEGO’s largest-ever set, the 7,541-piece Millennium Falcon. For scale, here’s the castle in front of Warner Bros.’ actual model of Hogwarts on its studio tour.

LEGO

The set is available Aug. 15 for VIP LEGO members and Sept. 1 for everyone else, coming in at a cool $399.99. Consider it a gift that will lift anyone out of a September still-no-Hogwarts-letter funk.