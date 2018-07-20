New children's book Rising Water to tell story of Thai cave rescue

Atheneum Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Rising Water: The Story of the Thai Cave Rescue, a middle-grade nonfiction book detailing the incredible story behind the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped in a flooded cave network in Thailand, EW can exclusively report. The book will feature original interviews and research, in addition to a glossary and timeline rendering the story accessible and compelling for a young audience.

The book’s author, Marc Aronson, is best known for his acclaimed work on another book that went behind the scenes of an internationally known rescue mission: Trapped: How the World Rescued 33 Miners from 2,000 Feet Below the Chilean Desert. He has also written major nonfiction on J. Edgar Hoover and the invention of modern photojournalism.

“The Thai cave rescue captivated the world — as a thrilling adventure, an example of global cooperation, and through the inspiring story of the young men, both Thai and stateless, who showed such courage and good nature,” Aronson said in a statement.

On June 23, 12 members of a youth soccer team (ranging in age from 11 to 17) and their 25-year-old assistant coach became trapped in the Tham Luang cave in the Chiang Rai province of Thailand after heavy rains partially flooded the cave, forcing the group to travel deeper inside. The rescue effort expanded into a massive international operation amid intense worldwide public interest and resulted in the safe removal of all the boys and their coach from the cave. In Rising Water, Aronson will plot the course through the Tham Luang cave to where the trapped boys were found and introduce readers to the international rescue team and the extraordinary young men and coach who survived.

“This incredible story was a triumph of bravery, human ingenuity, and science,” Justin Chanda, Atheneum’s vice president and publisher, added. “Marc Aronson has a proven track record of presenting nonfiction to young readers in a way that highlights all of those very same things.”

Rising Water will be published March 19; on that same day, Aronson’s previous book Trapped will be reissued in paperback format.