Lin-Manuel Miranda’s inspirational ‘Gmorning, Gnite!’ tweets getting their own book

Chris Sorensen/For The Washington Post via Getty Images
placeholder
Jessica Derschowitz
July 17, 2018 at 10:47 AM EDT

If you’re one of the 2 million-plus people who follow Lin-Manuel Miranda on Twitter, then you’re probably used to seeing his signature “Gmorning!” and “Gnite!” messages, starting and ending the day with a tweet-sized dose of positivity. Now, those messages are getting their own book.

Miranda broke the news Tuesday morning on Twitter, sharing the cover artwork for the upcoming Gmorning, Gnite! Little Pep Talks For Me & You, which will feature illustrations by artist Jonny Sun.

Both publisher Random House and the Hamilton creator noted that this book came at the request of fans. “Full of comfort and motivation, Gmorning, Gnight! is a touchstone for anyone looking for a lift,” the publisher added.

Gmorning, Gnite! will go on sale Oct. 23. Before that, get a sampling of Miranda’s recent morning/evening tweets below.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now