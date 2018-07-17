Over the last decade, author Rick Riordan has crafted a sprawling YA universe that brings the heroes and gods of ancient mythologies into the modern world, from the ancient Greeks to the Norse to Egyptian pantheons. It all started in 2005 with The Lightning Thief, the book that first sent young demigod Percy Jackson to Camp Half-Blood to learn the truth of his divine parentage, find Zeus’ stolen thunderbolt, and triumph over a horde of mythological monsters. Later this summer, fans will be able to revisit the book where it all began with a new illustrated edition of The Lightning Thief from Riordan and illustrator John Rocco.

As series illustrator, Rocco has previously created the book covers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Riordan’s spin-off franchises like The Kane Chronicles and Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard. This time, however, he’ll be illustrating the whole book, with new full-color illustrations on nearly every page of this deluxe The Lightning Thief.

Below, take a first look at some images from the new illustrated version of The Lightning Thief. Longtime fans will undoubtedly recognize some of the scenes, from the Minotaur attacking Percy and his mom during their road trip, to Percy’s friend Annabeth Chase confronting the three-headed dog Cerberus on their way into the Underworld. Other images show Camp Half-Blood in all its glory, featuring different cabins for the children of different gods, or Percy’s one-on-one duel with the God of War himself, Ares.

The illustrated edition of The Lightning Thief goes on sale Aug. 14.

