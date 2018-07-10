Gerard Way’s comic The Umbrella Academy will soon be getting a Netflix adaptation featuring Mary J. Blige. But that’s not the only good news for fans of the surreal superhero comic co-created by the My Chemical Romance frontman and artist Gabriel Bá have to look forward to. EW can exclusively announce that the third Umbrella Academy miniseries, titled Hotel Oblivion, is finally coming out from publisher Dark Horse this fall.

Like a cross between The Royal Tenenbaums and the X-Men, The Umbrella Academy follows a group of former child superheroes, originally brought together by their adopted father Sir Reginald Hargreeves to save the world from such menaces as a zombie robot version of Gustave Eiffel and a living, rampaging Lincoln Memorial statue. In the wake of Hargreeves’ death, the team splintered, and things have only gotten more divisive by the time of Hotel Oblivion. The last time we saw the team, at the end of the 2008 miniseries Dallas, they had not only failed to prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy, they had actively facilitated it. Even if that decision was made to save the world from nuclear annihilation, it certainly took its toll on the team.

By the time Hotel Oblivion opens, they’re more divided than ever. The gorilla-bodied Spaceboy is lumbering around Tokyo, while his former flame Rumor copes with the wreckage of her first marriage. Kraken is once again on a mission of his own, while Number Five (that enigmatic time traveler stuck in a child’s body) works as a hired gun. Vanya, who almost destroyed the world as the White Violin, is still coping from her wounds (she was mostly catatonic throughout Dallas). Apparently, their insufferable brother Seance (who can talk to dead people and once came back from death himself because not even God or the devil wanted him around) doesn’t even show up until the second issue.

The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion reunites the creative team from the first two series, with Way writing and co-creator Bá drawing. Nick Filardi will provide colors while Nate Piekos handles inks. The series will be seven issues long, the first of which is set to hit stores on Oct. 3. Check out an exclusive preview below, featuring a look at Number Five’s hitman work and Spaceboy’s Tokyo adventures.

Dark Horse Comics

