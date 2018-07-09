Reese Witherspoon is going on a book tour this fall — here's the full schedule

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed she’ll embark on a national eight-city tour this fall to support her debut book, Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits.

According to the book’s publisher, Touchstone, Witherspoon will share personal stories on the tour, revealing how she entertains, decorates her home, and makes holidays special for her family. It’s all drawn from Whiskey in a Teacup, which Witherspoon describes as her Southern lifestyle book: her tips on everything from hairstyling to dancing to cooking, with a focus on strong women. On the tour, she’ll be joined by as-yet-unannounced special guests for some of the events.

“My grandmother Dorothea always said that it was a combination of beauty and strength that made Southern women ‘whiskey in a teacup,’” Witherspoon said in a statement. “We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside, but we’re strong and fiery on the inside. I’m so excited to travel around the country and meet more strong women and share our stories.”

Each ticket for the Whiskey in a Teacup tour includes a copy of the book, and pre-sales will run between July 10 and July 12 before tickets go on sale to the general public on July 13. The eight-city tour will begin on Monday, Sept. 17, and include stops in New York City and Washington D.C. as well as Southern cities Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Birmingham, Alabama; Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; and Waco, Texas.

More tour information can be found here. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Whiskey in a Teacup Tour

Sept. 17: New York, NY – The Town Hall

Sept. 18: Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center

Sept. 19: Charlotte, NC – Belk Theatre at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Sept. 20: Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

Sept. 21: Louisville, KY – Whitney Hall at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 22: Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sept. 23: Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Sept. 27: Waco, TX – Magnolia Market at the Silos