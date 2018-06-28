George R.R. Martin suggests 9 books to read this summer

Winter is not coming anytime soon. That’s true in both a literal sense (much of the world is entering summer right now) and a literary one — George R.R. Martin recently confirmed that The Winds of Winter, the much-anticipated next installment of his A Song of Ice and Fire series, won’t be out this year. Because the final episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones series won’t be out this year either, fans of Westeros might be lacking a little fantasy flavor in their lives right now. Martin, for one, has suggestions on how to slake that thirst.

As part of the New York Public Library’s #ReadingIsLit campaign, Martin gave two separate five-book lists of reading recommendations for this summer — one strictly of fantasy novels, and one of his favorite books ever regardless of genre. Those familiar with Martin’s work probably won’t be surprised to find that J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings is on both lists.

Check out those lists below, and compare with EW’s own list of post-Game of Thrones reading recommendations here. Both lists include A Wizard of Earthsea by the late Ursula K. Le Guin — see here for a full guide to her books as well.

Martin’s fantasy recommendations for Game of Thrones fans

The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien

Watership Down by Richard Adams

The Once and Future King by T.H. White

Lord of Light by Roger Zelazny

A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula K. Le Guin

Martin’s favorite books, regardless of genre

The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Catch-22 by Joseph Heller

A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

The Prince of Tides by Pat Conroy