Michael Gingold is a longtime writer and editor for the horror magazine Fangoria, a current contributor to the similarly terror-centric Rue Morgue, and the author of last year’s The Frightfest Guide to Monster Movies. Now, EW can exclusively reveal that Gingold’s next book is Ad Nauseam: Newsprint Nightmares From the 1980s.

Published by 1984 Publishing, this 248-page, full-color, hardbound book showcases over 450 newspaper ads for horror films, including Friday the 13th, The Evil Dead, and Re-Animator, as well as a whole lot of less well-remembered titles. Ad Nauseam also features annotations, and excerpts from reviews of more than 60 movies, and interviews with the men behind exploitation distributor Aquarius Releasing.

“Today, a lot of horror-movie advertising has become homogenized, but the 1980s were a true anything-goes period for not just the films, but their print ads as well,” Gingold tells EW. “Part of the fun of being a horror fan back then was poring through each Friday’s paper, looking to see what shocking, creepy or outrageous images might be lurking in the movie section. Ad Nauseam is a book-length flashback to those days, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to assemble all these ads in one place.”

Ad Nauseam: Newsprint Nightmares From the 1980s is presented by Rue Morgue and published in October. Gingold will preview Ad Nauseam with a presentation and book-launch on Sunday, July 22 at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival.

Exclusively check out the book’s front cover above and a selection of pages, below.

1984 Publishing

1984 Publishing

1984 Publishing