Neil deGrasse Tyson is hoping to reach young minds.

The renowned astrophysicist Tyson will adapt his recent best-seller, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, into a book designed specifically for young readers, EW has exclusively confirmed. The book, to be titled Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry, will be written with Gregory Mone (The Boys in the Boat) and be published by the Norton Young Readers imprint in February 2019.

The original Astrophysics sold more than one million copies during its first year of relief, and was translated into 38 languages worldwide. In an appealingly straightforward format, the book asked such “big” questions as “What is the nature of space and time?,” “How do we fit within the universe?” and “How does the universe fit within us?”

Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry will feature dozens of color photos, infographics, and explanations of the trickiest concepts, to engage and inspire young minds. Here’s the official synopsis: “Neil deGrasse Tyson realizes that young people are in a hurry, just like grownups! Kids are busy, but they still ask the important questions … Browsable, attractive, and accessible in the midst of a busy schedule, Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry will invite young readers to join in the excitement of answering the biggest questions in the cosmos.”

“Now, all the wit, excitement, fun, and wonder of Astrophysics will be directed toward curious younger minds,” Norton editor-in-chief John Glusman said in a statement.