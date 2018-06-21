America Ferrera to edit timely, star-studded essay collection on diversity and culture

America Ferrera has a book on the way that feels just right for the current political moment: America Like Me: Reflections on Life Between Cultures.

EW has confirmed that the Emmy-winning actress and activist is curating and editing a star-studded and very timely essay collection on growing up between cultures in America. Ferrera will share her own perspective of growing up the daughter of Honduran immigrants in Los Angeles in the book, and other contributors include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Roxane Gay, Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Congressman Joaquin Castro, Kal Penn, Uzo Aduba, Jenny Zhang, Michelle Kwan, Padma Lakshmi, and many others. All of the writers are immigrants, children or grandchildren of immigrants, indigenous people, or people who otherwise grew up with deep and personal connections to more than one culture.

“I have always felt wholly American, and yet, my identity is inextricably linked to my parents’ homeland and Honduran culture,” Ferrera said in a statement. “I have yearned my whole life to see my complex cultural identity reflected in the larger American narrative. I am proud to share these personal stories that honor and reflect the experiences of so many Americans.”

According to Gallery Books, Ferrera will be donating a portion of her proceeds from American Like Me to the Immigrants We Get the Job Done Coalition, which includes 12 nonprofit organizations that provide support to immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers throughout the United States.

American Like Me: Reflections on Life Between Cultures will publish Sept. 25, and is available for pre-order. See the book cover below.