5 comics to read this June, from superpowered adolescence to Hell on Earth

Summer’s almost here, and it’s brought a lot of new comics along with it. Between Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2, most of this year’s comic-based blockbusters have already hit theaters — and the long-awaited Incredibles 2 joins them later this month. But even once you’ve seen all of those, don’t worry; there’s plenty more where that came from on the printed page.

This month, EW’s selection of comics to look out for includes a new beginning for the Justice League, a big reunion for Hellboy, and a closer look at one of the funniest minor Rick and Morty characters. Check them out below.

DC

Justice League #1-2 (DC)

Scott Snyder (writer), Jim Cheung (artist)

Coming off of last year’s blockbuster Dark Nights: Metal event, the DC Universe is at a very exciting place. Former Marvel writer Brian Michael Bendis is currently taking on Superman in his Man of Steel miniseries, and the four-part Justice League: No Justice event just shaped a new status quo for DC’s primary pantheon. Metal writer Scott Snyder is now taking the reins of the flagship Justice League series alongside superstar artist Jim Cheung. The best part of all is that, with Hawkgirl brought back by Metal and Martian Manhunter on the team again, this Justice League lineup is almost identical to the one from the Justice League animated series. You can never go wrong riffing on the DC Animated Universe.

DC Comics

Supergirl: Being Super (DC)

Mariko Tamaki (writer), Joelle Jones (artist)

Although once a minor member of Superman’s extended family, Supergirl has really come into her own over the last decade or so. But even now that she has her own CW superhero show, Supergirl has still mostly been written by male creators. By contrast, this graphic novel from an all-female creative team grounds Kara in the relatable friendships, desires, and struggles of high school adolescence. She’s dealing with puberty, tragedy, and oh yeah, superpowers too.

Jones’ art, in particular, is empathetic and beautiful. She’s a rising star at DC, set to launch a new Catwoman series next month in the wake of the big Bat/Cat wedding, so get familiar with her work now!

Dark Horse Comics

BPRD: The Devil You Know #7

Scott Allie and Mike Mignola (writers), Sebastian Fiumara (artist)

Hellboy is back! After BPRD: The Devil You Know #5 ended with the unexpected cliffhanger that Hellboy had finally returned from his sojourn in hell, EW spoke with creator Mike Mignola about bringing Hellboy back for one last job.

“I did end Hellboy in Hell on that nice quiet ‘oh now you’re in retirement’ note … except for that other thing he has to do,” Mignola told EW back in February. “I feel bad about it, and I hope he had a good time on that couch where I left him. I hope he enjoyed the rest, but there’s a few things you still need to do, and it’s gonna be s—-y.”

As this miniseries races towards its epic conclusion, Hellboy still has some things to do on Earth. This month’s issue will find him reunited with his old comrade, Abe Sapien. Both of them have changed quite a bit since they last saw each other, but it’s hard to beat seeing two old friends together again.

Dark Horse

Incredibles 2: Heroes at Home (Dark Horse)

Liz Marsham (writer), Nicoletta Baldari (artist)

This month finally sees the long-anticipated release of a sequel to that great Disney/Pixar superhero film, The Incredibles. The wait’s been so long, in fact, that just one movie might not be enough to satisfy Incredibles fans. Anyone still looking for more Parr family adventures would do well to check out Dark Horse’s tie-in comics. This graphic novel follows Dash and Violet on a night where their parents are away. Naturally, nothing goes according to plan — especially with their extremely powerful baby brother Jack-Jack running around.

Oni Press

Rick and Morty Presents: Krombopulous Michael (Oni Press)

Daniel Mallory Ortberg (writer), CJ Cannon & Nick Filardi (artists)

“Oh boy, here I go killin’ again.” Rick and Morty is host to a never-ending array of colorful side characters. Things didn’t end well for the Andy Daly-voiced assassin Krombopulous Michael on the show, but his cheerful love of killing suggested that a fascinating personality lay underneath. In the next issue of this series, focused specifically on Rick and Morty side characters, The Toast co-founder Daniel Mallory Ortberg will take a closer look at this character and his enigmatic relationship with Rick.

