Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty teases her new juicy thriller

Uber Photography
Aja Hoggatt
May 29, 2018 at 05:53 PM EDT

With several best-selling novels and an award-winning television adaptation starring some of Hollywood’s biggest female stars under her belt, Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty hardly needs an introduction. As for what does: Her new anticipated page-turner, Nine Perfect Strangers.

In what’s sure to be your next literary obsession, EW can exclusively tease what readers can expect from Moriarty’s upcoming novel. Nine Perfect Strangers asks readers, “Could ten days at a health resort really change you forever?” We’re about to find out.

Moriarty’s stories have taken Hollywood by storm. As previously reported, Meryl Streep will star in the second season of Big Little Lies while Blake Lively has signed on to star in a silver screen adaptation of Moriarty’s other best-selling novel The Husband’s Secret. Could Nine Perfect Strangers be the next to get the Hollywood treatment? We’ll have to wait and see. For now, check out the book’s cover, exclusively, below, and watch for its publication on Nov. 6.

Flatiron Books

