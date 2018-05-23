Philip Roth mourned by writing community

The writing community has been paying tribute to Philip Roth, the author of Portnoy’s Complaint and American Pastoral, who has died at the age of 85.

David Simon, the creator of The Wire, recalled on Twitter a recent encounter with the Pulitzer Prize-winner. “Improbably, I had the honor of meeting Philip Roth just a few months ago to discuss an adaptation of Plot Against America,” wrote Simon. “At 85, he was more precise and insightful, more intellectually adept and downright witty than most any person of any age. What a marvelous, rigorous mind.”

In a separate tweet, Simon wrote “Kaddish for Philip Roth, the great American novelist of our postwar world.”

Screenwriter Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049) tweeted, “We all wanted to be Philip Roth. None of us came close.”

Former EW editor and cinema historian Mark Harris (Pictures at a Revolution, Five Came Back) wrote, “RIP Philip Roth. Eighty-five years is a good long life but I still gasped at seeing this news. A giant. I can think of many readers and writers who didn’t love him, but none who couldn’t learn something from reading him.”

Actor Michael McKean (Better Call Saul) has also paid tribute to Roth, writing “RIP Philip Roth. Never created an uncomplicated hero, and we wouldn’t have had it any other way. Remarkable writer.”

See their tweets, below.

RIP Philip Roth. This one hurts, both me and all of literature. He taught me when I was at Columbia and was a huge influence, impressing upon me the importance of writing through the hard times. I have many favorite books by Roth, but this is one of them. pic.twitter.com/KbbvA7XR3w — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 23, 2018

Improbably, I had the honor of meeting Philip Roth just a few months ago to discuss an adaptation of Plot Against America. At 85, he was more precise and insightful, more intellectually adept and downright witty than most any person of any age. What a marvelous, rigorous mind. — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 23, 2018

Kaddish for Philip Roth, the great American novelist of our postwar world. — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 23, 2018

We all wanted to be Philip Roth. None of us came close. — Michael Green (@andmichaelgreen) May 23, 2018

RIP Philip Roth. Eighty-five years is a good long life but I still gasped at seeing this news. A giant. I can think of many readers and writers who didn't love him, but none who couldn't learn something from reading him. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 23, 2018