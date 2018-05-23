From 'dead' Uber drivers to porn star payoffs, Bianca Del Rio gives shady, celebrity-inspired advice

Warning! The video above contains strong language.

Did your husband allegedly pay off a porn star to keep quiet about their affair? Are you weighing whether to tweet about your ‘dead’ Uber driver who might not actually be dead? What ever your woes may be, RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio stopped by EW’s studio in celebration of her new advice book, Blame It On Bianca Del Rio, to offer five shady (slightly NSFW) nuggets of wisdom to those in need.

“First of all it wouldn’t be that big of a deal if my husband was sleeping with someone else,” Del Rio says of the first request. “That means he doesn’t have to sleep with me. And let’s be realistic, she knew what she was getting into. I guess she doesn’t feel that special anymore. The money was good in the beginning, and now you’re going, ‘What the f— happened?'”

As for scenario No. 2, Del Rio gets a little shadier.

“If you’re going to lie, at least lie well. Come up with a good, constructed story that’s believable,” she says. “But once you mention Uber, a hospital, and a car accident, people can figure this out. There was no police report… and then, maybe they come back with a story that says somebody put something in my drink, which is laughable because no gay person is going to waste their drugs on you.”

Blame It On Bianca Del Rio is in stores (and available via digital retailers) now. Watch Bianca’s full “therapy session” with EW above, during which she offers hilarious advice on more celebrity-inspired topics.